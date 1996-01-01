America's Descent Into Israel's Moral Abyss

Idealistic principles are used to deceive and manipulate the Goyim. One must learn how to use political freedom as bait whenever it appears necessary to attract the masses, for the purposes of crushing authority". * The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



" We must use terror, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services, to rid the Galilee of it's Arab population" - * Israel Koenig - The Koenig Report



"Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the World - Only to serve the people of Israel. - *Chief Israeli Rabbi- Ovadia Yosef



This Middle East slaughter, or "crusade," as "George the dumber" once awkwardly called it, before the war cabinet settled on the ominous sounding "War on Terror," has been chiseled into the minds of the American public through years of government lies, propaganda, brainwashing, shady dossiers and anonymous sources. After "Die Hard," almost 30 years ago, movie bad guys were mostly Arabs, to embed the demonization into the American psyche. This barrage of disinformation would have never been successful without the mainstream news and their highly paid teleprompter readers, mindlessly reading government approved propaganda. Their reporting is producing grave results for the poor people we are claiming to liberate.



Remember when Vice President Dick Cheney, said the Iraqi's would greet us as liberators? Remember when we had to stop Saddam from killing his own people? Then we had to stop Muammar Gaddafi from killing his own people in Libya. Turns out, Benghazi was a US operation smuggling weapons to terrorists, who were actually killing Libyans for Israel. And now, of course, it's imperative that we take out Bashar Al Assad for, you guessed it, killing his own people. The first thing that comes to mind is, who buys this nonsense? The next is, who benefits the most from this manufactured War on Terror and arming the worst terrorists on the planet ? And finally, why is the American media the biggest cheerleaders of these Pentagon misadventures. No matter how much evidence surfaces that we are being lied to, They continue to support the big lie.

The big lie of course, is why we are there in the first place. Once you understand that, you begin to understand a lot about US foreign policy and why we are spending trillions of dollars, bankrupting our country and cutting programs that benefit American Citizens.



Most will believe the government explanation when the next false flag gas attack in Syria occurs, because they still believe that Al Qaeda was behind 911. ISIS, of course, the new boogeyman invented by the Pentagon, will carry the terror baton for the Pentagram until they serve their evil purpose. ISIS is the mysterious army of murderous miscreants, who seem to hate everyone, and have attacked, Muslims, Christians and every country in the area with the exception of Israel. A specter of evil right out "bad guy" central casting. Mr Orwell would be impressed.



Turns out, Al Baghdadi, the leader of this so called army of scary Arabs, who are torturing, raping and killing people of all faiths, is an Israeli Mossad trained Jew. As a matter of fact, most in the US are unaware that there is mounting evidence that the US Government, their NATO Allies, the psychopathic Saudi's and our BFF's the Israeli's are arming, funding and training several terrorist groups in the Middle East including ISIS and Al Qaeda. What is John "Traitor" McCain's role in all of this. Saudi Arabia has recently given "Traitor" McCain's corrupt foundation a million dollars. Suspicious? You bet. just the past week Syria has accused Israel of twice bombing Syrian positions in support of ISIS. Israel is making Billions of dollars in oil profits on land stolen from Syria in the Golan Heights. Now they are bombing them. Where is the international outrage?



Twice in the last few weeks, American Fighters bombed Syrian troops that were advancing on known terrorist positions. Why is the US in Syria? Canadian independent journalist Eva Bartlett, who recently returned from Syria , said in a UN press conference that, "everything the American media is reporting about Syria is a lie". Mr Putin, in a speech to the UN recently, told the World that the US and their allies are supporting ISIS.



The US Government and the American media should have no credibility after the lies we were told about 911 and these middle east wars. Why are we being lied to again? How does anyone believe it? Russia is in Syria at the invitation of Bashar Al Assad. The US is not. Assad has asked us to leave Syria. Why haven't we? These are questions the mainstream media should be asking. This is now the time to turn off the liars on FOX, MSNBC, CNN, CBS and ABC and find a good news site online like rense.com, globalresearch.ca, whatreallyhappened.com, operationdisclosure.blogspot.com or blacklistednews.com



Seymour Hersh is a Pulitzer prize winning investigative reporter, who has broken a number of uncomfortable stories that the government would have liked to have kept a lid on. The My Lai Massacre exposed a degenerate, murderous underbelly of reality in Vietnam that the American public had no idea existed. American soldiers attacked a peaceful village, raping women and murdering every man, woman and child in sight. He broke the story of the torture details at Abu Ghraib prison during the Iraq War. The public was lied to about the extent and the methods of torture that were used. No quaint stories about waterboarding, where everybody was ok when it was over.



Eric Fair, in his book, "Consequence- A Memoir," states that US interrogators were trained in sadistic torture techniques by the Israelis. They were trained on the use of a disturbing torture devise, the "Palestinian Chair." The chair was used to break them down both physically and mentally. Many prisoners were humiliated, tortured and beaten to death. Hersh is now reporting that, Trump launched Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian Military in April, after ignoring warnings from US Intelligence that there was no evidence Assad's government was to blame for the chemical attack on his own people. The attack was likely a false flag done by US allied terrorists, in order to escalate the long planned Israeli and American Zionist led regime change.



US foreign policy has bizarrely been controlled by Israel for decades, but no one will talk about it. It's like Fight Club? The first rule of Fight Club is you don't talk about Fight Club. The first rule about Israeli control of our Congress, foreign policy and our entire media is you can't talk about Israel control. The truth is, these Middle East wars were planned for Israel long before 911. To understand what is going is on, one would want to read Oded Yinon's 1982 Plan for the Middle East and a "Greater Israel".



Yinon was a Senior Official within the Israeli Foreign Ministry and a journalist with the Jerusalem Post. Donald Trump confirmed his support recently for the illegal settlements and his opposition to United Nations Security Council resolution # 2334, which, of course, affirms the illegality of the Israeli settlements. The plan was for Israel' s neighbors to become weakened and fractured through regime change and war. I don't think anyone thought that Israel would ever carry out their evil plan themselves, not when they control the most powerful military on the planet. Enter The Neo-Cons.



A White paper was written for Bibi Netanyahu in 1996, by Robert Kagan's Neo Con group, "The Project for a New American Century." PNAC was a faction of Israel firsters, made up of American Neo-Con Jews and Christian Zionist. This unlikely group would change the course of history. Titled a "A Clean Break," The plan called for Israel to abandon past practices of trading land for peace as a waste of time and resources, and called for a more hostile and aggressive approach. They would Steal the land they desired through regime change and the ethnic cleansing of millions of people. This would only happen through a major paradigm shift and what PNAC called a "New Pearl Harbor type event", like 911, to kick start their planned land theft and genocide.



Unbelievably, the paper makes this assertion: "Our claim to the land to which we have clung for hope for 2000 years is legitimate and noble. Only the unconditional acceptance by Arabs of our rights, especially in their territorial dimension. Our claim to the land? "Whose future? Using a line from the Bible to justify stealing land, treasure and precious lives is despicable. Members of this group should someday be reviled in history books with the worst traitors and despots. "A Clean Break" called for regime change in seven countries and the Balkanization of the countries that would make up the new greater Israel.



Those seven countries targeted were Iraq, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and of course Iran. Members of the group were Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser, William Kristol, Scooter Libby, Jeb Bush and John Bolton, to name just a few of the traitors and liars that George W Bush assembled and allowed to hijack our country's foreign policy 17 years ago. The War on Terror is a monstrous lie. It's time people wake up.



We are in the calm before the storm. Most Americans would be shocked to learn that this long planned "War on Terror," where we have spent so much blood and treasure, is nothing but an Israeli land grab. Don't hold your breath waiting for the media to tell you what's really going on. The President is a compliant Israeli dupe as were his predecessors. His new UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, is an unapologetic Israeli sycophantic tool, who will never allow any criticism of Israel on her watch.



Many misguided Christians still blindly support this insane agenda. ISIS is a mercenary army being used to take Assad out and break up Syria. Russia knows what is going on, and knows the UN is in the tank for the Zionists. How far will Trump take this? He's in the same tank as the UN and the rest of the country's whose leaders are sold out, blackmailed or threatened by the Zionists. It wouldn't surprise me if they pull another false flag gas attack to be blamed on Assad. Israel won't give up their plan for a Greater Israel or "Eretz Israel", no how many Goyim have to die for them to get it.